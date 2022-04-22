|
22.04.2022 16:16:00
Tesla Still Expects Big Growth This Year
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently reported first-quarter revenue and earnings per share were better than expected; that was certainly good news for the electric-car maker's shareholders. But there was another narrative in the quarterly update that was probably even more valuable to investors: Despite facing some major production headwinds so far in 2022, Tesla still expects to grow deliveries 50% or more in 2022 compared to 2021.This upbeat view is impressive in light of industrywide challenges including parts shortages and logistical issues, as well as a recent three-week closure of Tesla's factory in Shanghai amid COVID-19-related restrictions in the region.Let's take a closer look at how bullish Tesla's management remains about its growth prospects in 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
