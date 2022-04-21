|
21.04.2022 22:50:23
Tesla Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has captured the spotlight once again with another showstopper of a quarter. Fans may flock to the company's top and bottom-line growth, the continued success of the Model Y crossover SUV, or its timely rollout of new factories in Germany and Texas. But critics may cringe at Tesla's lofty valuation and CEO Elon Musk's erratic behavior on social media and on other public platforms.Tesla has been, and continues to be, a battleground stock with a riveting bull and bear case. Here's why the electric car stock may or may not be worth considering now.The 2022 Tesla Roadster. Image Source: Tesla.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!