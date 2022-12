Tesla Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has taken the auto industry by storm and has single-handedly taken electric vehicles mainstream. Forced with the decision to change or get left behind, legacy automakers are now racing to put out their own EV models, challenging Tesla's control of the future of the industry.As a stock, Tesla has been a huge winner in recent years, though bears have always roared loudly, convinced that the company is overselling its future technology and that CEO Elon Musk isn't a trustworthy leader.Continue reading