Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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17.03.2026 09:59:00

Tesla Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Shares of electric-vehicle and energy specialist Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) boast a staggering market capitalization of about $1.5 trillion as of this writing. The growth stock's extraordinarily high valuation is fascinating -- especially considering the company's core automotive business is currently shrinking.So, what gives? Why are investors paying a price tag of about 360 times earnings as of this writing? And, more importantly, is the stock a buy, sell, or hold?With the company's 2025 results in the rearview mirror, let's look at the underlying business and the stock's valuation to help investors think through how they want to approach the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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