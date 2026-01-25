Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
25.01.2026 08:05:00
Tesla Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) divides investors, and that's unlikely to change. The company has significant earnings potential from its robotaxi ambitions, but the debate rages on regarding its growth and the timing of the rollout. It's undoubtedly the swing factor in deciding the stock's fate in 2026.One issue with Tesla is how differently the company interacts with the investment community. For investors, the mantra of "underpromise and overdeliver" should guide every presentation. Management is held accountable for failing to deliver on guidance or public commentary, and many investors judge the company on this basis.As such, when Tesla and its high-profile CEO Elon Musk make estimates or predictions around the rollout that don't come to fruition, it's often used as a stick to beat the company with.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
