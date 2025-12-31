Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
31.12.2025 18:49:53
Tesla Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) heads into 2026 with a split narrative. The electric-car company is still the biggest name in electric vehicles, but the market increasingly treats it like an AI (artificial intelligence) and autonomy story. After all, that's the best explanation for the stock's rise this year, even as vehicle deliveries have been lackluster. The company's progress on self-driving vehicles and an autonomous ride-sharing fleet (Robotaxi) has excited investors, as they hope the company will increasingly benefit from higher-margin, faster-growing revenue streams in 2026 and beyond.Going into 2026, the question is whether Tesla will begin to show substantial progress on Robotaxi, giving investors a clearer vision of how the company can generate substantial profits from the initiative. The company's market capitalization of $1.5 trillion already demands that Robotaxi is a major success; so if it doesn't start showing up in the numbers soon, investors might punish the stock.With this background in mind, it's a good time to take a closer look at the growth stock to see if it's a good buy today (or not).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|29.12.25
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.12.25
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.12.25
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.25
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.12.25
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.25
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
