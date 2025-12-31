Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

31.12.2025 18:49:53

Tesla Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) heads into 2026 with a split narrative. The electric-car company is still the biggest name in electric vehicles, but the market increasingly treats it like an AI (artificial intelligence) and autonomy story. After all, that's the best explanation for the stock's rise this year, even as vehicle deliveries have been lackluster. The company's progress on self-driving vehicles and an autonomous ride-sharing fleet (Robotaxi) has excited investors, as they hope the company will increasingly benefit from higher-margin, faster-growing revenue streams in 2026 and beyond.Going into 2026, the question is whether Tesla will begin to show substantial progress on Robotaxi, giving investors a clearer vision of how the company can generate substantial profits from the initiative. The company's market capitalization of $1.5 trillion already demands that Robotaxi is a major success; so if it doesn't start showing up in the numbers soon, investors might punish the stock.With this background in mind, it's a good time to take a closer look at the growth stock to see if it's a good buy today (or not).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
29.12.25 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
22.12.25 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.12.25 Tesla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.12.25 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
01.12.25 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
Tesla 393,15 -0,19% Tesla

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
