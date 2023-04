Tesla Stock: Headed to $150?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) tanked on Monday, following the company's release of its first-quarter vehicle production and deliveries data. While deliveries grew nicely year over year, it apparently wasn't enough to excite Wall Street. As analysts digested the report, their published viewpoints on the update have been mixed. Some analysts were pleased with the 36% year-over-year growth. But others admitted that the nearly 423,000 deliveries were underwhelming.In this article, we'll take a look at one of the more bearish analyst takes following Tesla's update on production and deliveries. One analyst reiterated an underperform rating for the stock and a $150 12-month price target. Here's what's behind his pessimistic view for the growth stock. Earlier this year, Tesla rolled out major price cuts for its vehicle lineup. This sparked concerns in the media about potential demand softening. But Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that the lower prices were driving a significant surge in orders.