Tesla Stock: Headed to $85?

For the most part, analysts seem disappointed with Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first-quarter earnings report. Most analysts who've provided updates on their models for Tesla stock following its earnings release lowered their 12-month price targets for shares.Analysts' concerns are focused on the electric vehicle company's narrowing profit margin as Tesla cuts prices on its vehicles. Despite analysts' lowered priced targets for the stock, many of these targets still sit well ahead of where Tesla shares trade today.But not all analysts are bullish on the growth stock's potential upside from here. Three analysts had quite bearish projections for the stock following Tesla's quarterly update. One analyst lowered his price target for the stock by 37% to $154, another decreased his from $170 to $150, and another reiterated an $85 price target -- a target representing more than 48% downside from where the stock is trading as of this writing.