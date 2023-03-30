|
30.03.2023 15:37:00
Tesla Stock: One Chart That Shows Why This is the Top EV Stock to Buy Now
The shift to electric is coming. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that roughly 60% of new vehicles sold will be electric in 2030. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was a first-mover. Investors have fiercely debated the company's stock, which trades at a hefty premium to those of competitors like Ford and General Motors.One could argue that Tesla is a car company with money-sucking capital requirements like any other automotive maker. Others might say Tesla is a technology company that goes beyond vehicles. But there's something about Tesla that matters way more than this argument.Here is the chart that matters, and why it makes Tesla a superior stock to its electric vehicle (EV) competitors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!