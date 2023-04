Tesla Stock: What Did Elon Musk Say About This Key Problem?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings are always a big deal for Wall Street's biggest companies, and electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is always a headliner. The company reported its first-quarter 2023 earnings recently, and investors are grappling with an aggressive price-cut strategy creating waves.CEO Elon Musk commented on the earnings call about Tesla's price strategy, noting that the company's vehicles are a hardware product that will generate recurring revenue across its fleet via autonomous driving.But the company's financials also point out some issues that potentially undermine what Musk said. Here is what you need to know and how to make sense of it.Continue reading