Tesla Stock: Why the Market Has Got It All Wrong

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell sharply lower after the company reported softer revenue and profits for the first quarter than the market was expecting. The company is trying to buoy sales volumes amid weakening demand across the auto industry with price cuts on its electric vehicles (EVs), and this is causing many investors to question Tesla's competitive position.Tesla reported revenue of $23.3 billion. While that was up 24% over the year-ago quarter, it fell short of Wall Street's $23.8 billion estimate. Continue reading