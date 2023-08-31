|
31.08.2023 11:10:00
Tesla Stock Could Soar 1,025% to Achieve a $9 Trillion Valuation, According to Elon Musk
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has never shied away from bold predictions. Last year, he said Tesla would eventually eclipse the combined value of Apple and oil giant Saudi Aramco, which implied a valuation north of $4 trillion at the time. But Musk dialed up his conviction during the latest earnings call with the pronouncement that Tesla could grow fivefold or even tenfold in value.Here's how that breaks down: Tesla was worth $924 billion on the day of the earnings call, so Musk implied a future valuation of as high as $9.24 trillion. But shares have slipped about 12% since the call took place, so if Musk is reading the tea leaves correctly, Tesla stock could soar about 1,025% from its current price.Is the stock worth buying?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
