Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.05.2026 11:45:00
Tesla Stock Could Soar in the Second Half of 2026. Here's Why.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has not performed well this year. The stock is down 1% as of writing, while the S&P 500 has climbed 10%. Although Tesla's first-quarter results released on April 22 were pretty good on the surface -- revenue jumped 16% year over year to $22.4 billion, even amid the electric vehicle (EV) industry losing ground in the U.S. -- investors are concerned about Tesla's runaway spending. The company now projects capex spending for 2026 to be over $25 billion, above its previous guidance of $20 billion.There is skepticism regarding whether Tesla can justify these investments, especially given that the stock trades at 208x forward earnings, a multiple that assumes near-perfect execution. But what if Tesla does show that the spending is warranted? The company might do so by year-end, and if it does, its share price could soar. Here's what investors should know. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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