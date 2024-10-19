|
19.10.2024 09:15:00
Tesla Stock Falls After Lackluster Robotaxi Event: Time to Buy the Dip?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) hosted an event called "We, Robot" last week to display its prototype-autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots. Investors were disappointed. Tesla shares are now down 10% in the last five trading days (as of this writing) as Wall Street gets increasingly skeptical on how material the "Cybercab" and Tesla Optimus Bots will be to the company's bottom line anytime soon.As usual, this event came with a lot of fanfare, drama, and promises from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Will the company make good on what he said? And should you buy the dip on the stock? Time to analyze the potential of these new products and whether they can add trillions of dollars to Tesla's market cap as Musk has prophesized.Tesla has been working on self-driving vehicle technology for more than a decade. Musk has promised numerous times that the company was on the verge of bringing full self-driving software to Tesla vehicles, usually within a few years. Most famously -- or perhaps infamously -- he said in 2019 that there would be 1 million "robotaxis" on the road by the end of 2020. This didn't happen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
