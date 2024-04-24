|
24.04.2024 14:00:00
Tesla Stock Gains 13% as Investors Cheer Plan to "Accelerate the Launch" of Lower-Priced EVs
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock gained 13.3% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, despite the electric-vehicle (EV) pioneer's release of disappointing first-quarter 2024 results. The stock's rise is attributable to investor relief stemming from two sentences in the company's "Outlook" section of its letter to shareholders: We have updated our future vehicle line-up to accelerate the launch of new models ahead of our previously communicated start of production in the second half of 2025. These new vehicles, including more affordable models, will utilize aspects of the next generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms, and will be able to be produced on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle line-up.Had Tesla not released the above plans, its stock almost surely would have declined. That's because the company's first-quarter's revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell short of Wall Street's estimates. Below is an overview of the quarter, centered on six key metrics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
20:03
|NASDAQ-Handel Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:15
|Staatssekretär Kellner bedauert Stellenabbau bei Tesla (dpa-AFX)
|
18:02
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 sackt mittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt zurück (finanzen.at)
|
17:34
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank Research hebt Tesla-Ziel auf 136 Dollar - 'Hold' (dpa-AFX)
|
16:02
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 beendet den Mittwochshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)