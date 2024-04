Tesla Stock Going Down to $115, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

A lot of people have a lot of opinions about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock -- which might be the understatement of the century. According to TipRanks.com, 40 analysts who follow Tesla value it at anywhere from $350 to under $23 per share, making it difficult for investors to know which price is "right."Tiny stock shop GLJ Research has (and always has had) the lowest price target for Tesla . But with Tesla steadily cutting prices amid slowing sales of its electric cars, low-ball estimates have accumulated. Today, the third most pessimistic price target comes from one of the biggest names on Wall Street.JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman thinks Tesla stock is worth just $115 a share and he rates it a sell. That 12-month price target implies a 23% downside. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel