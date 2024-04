Tesla Stock Has 30% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Rising interest rates and competitive pressure from Chinese electric car manufacturers have been a headwind for Tesla 's (NASDAQ: TSLA) growth lately. The stock is down 31% year to date, and Bank of America is the latest Wall Street firm to cut the price target on the shares.BofA maintained a neutral (hold) rating on the shares, but adjusted the price target from $280 to $220. The new target, which is usually intended as a projection for where the stock might trade in the next 12 months or so, represents 30% upside above the current share price. However, Tesla may need to show improving growth before the stock moves higher.The long-term opportunity in the growing electric car market is a good reason to consider buying shares, but rising interest rates are becoming a problem for Tesla in 2024. Unless interest rates reverse their upward trend, consumers likely won't have an appetite to finance a new car purchase.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel