Tesla Stock Has 87% Downside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

For the most part, analysts tend to be rather cautious and reserved when setting their price targets for stocks. That isn't the case with Gordon Johnson at GLJ research, who's very bearish on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Johnson expects shares of the electric vehicle (EV) industry leader to lose close to 90% of their value.Near the end of March, Johnson reiterated his sell recommendation on Tesla with a $23.53 per share price target, far below the company's Monday closing price of about $175 per share. With that kind of anticipated decline, Johnson has tagged Tesla as his firm's best short recommendation.