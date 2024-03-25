|
25.03.2024 21:02:27
Tesla Stock Has Just 14% Upside Now, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
The pace of electric vehicle (EV) sales growth has slowed over the last year. Most current-generation EVs are expensive, interest rates are up, and public charging availability isn't yet where it needs to be. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also has a mercurial and outspoken CEO, Elon Musk, whose provocative and heavily political statements in recent months may be driving green-minded car buyers toward alternatives.With the end of the quarter looming, an analyst at Mizuho Financial Group on Sunday evening cut his rating on Tesla's stock to "neutral" from "buy" and cut its price target as well.Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh wrote that while the longer-term trend toward electric vehicles remains intact, near-term demand and tightening liquidity will challenge Tesla and other electric vehicle leaders into 2025. In Tesla's case, signs of a slowdown in China's EV market will add to the pressure. The bank's analyst team now sees overall EV sales growth rising 15% in 2024, down from an earlier estimate of 25% annual growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,80
|-0,72%
|Tesla
|165,40
|0,32%