Tesla Stock Hasn't Closed at a Record in Nearly 11 Months. Here's How Its Past Record Droughts Ended.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last closed at a record on Dec. 16, 2025, at $489.88 a share. That was 327 days ago, or nearly 11 months. With Tesla shares trading near $346 as I write this, the stock would have to gain about 41% just to tie it.

Long gaps between records are nothing new for the EV maker, though. Since its IPO in June 2010, Tesla stock has gone 300 days or more without a record close six other times, based on daily split-adjusted closing prices.

Every one of those droughts eventually ended. But what happened next was very different. Two of them gave way to rallies of over 600%. The other four were followed by a new drought within months, and twice within days.

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