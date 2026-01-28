Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
28.01.2026 09:55:00
Tesla Stock Investors Just Got Good News From CEO Elon Musk About Robotaxis and Robots
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) lost substantial market share in electric cars during the past year due to increased competition, brand backlash, and the discontinuation of federal tax credits. The company said deliveries fell 9% in 2025 despite global electric car sales increasing 25%.However, Tesla is more focused on robotaxis and robots, a transition that has been years in the making, and CEO Elon Musk recently shared some good news about those products. Here's what you need to know.Image source: Tesla. The Cybercab is a dedicated robotaxi slated for production in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
