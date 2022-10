Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were surprised by the big rally in the stock market on Thursday, but Friday brought another dose of reality and disappointment. After having posted monumental gains despite high readings on inflation, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed at its worst level of the year, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gave up most of their advances from earlier in the week.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading