25.07.2023 16:32:00
Tesla Stock Is Down 7% Since Earnings, but the Bears Might Not Like This Take
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) just reported one of its most anticipated quarters ever, following huge price cuts earlier this year and reports of weak demand for EVs across the auto world. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down Tesla's quarter, what management said about the rest of the summer, and the bigger picture. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of July 21, 2023. The video was published on July 25, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
