Tesla Stock Is Up 92% in 2023, but Here Are 2 Other Stocks Up Big I'd Buy First

It's been another wonderful year for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors, with shares up almost double through early December. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down two other stocks up a lot this year they're ready to buy before Tesla . Stocks discussed include Trex (NYSE: TREX) and Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH).*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel