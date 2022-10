Tesla Stock Just Made a New 52-Week Low. Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Less than 12 months ago, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock reached an all-time high of $414.50 -- adjusted for its recent 3-for-1 stock split. But it has since declined by more than half, touching a new 52-week low of $204.16 last week amid a slowing economy and the deepest bear market in the technology sector since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. But Tesla still holds plenty of promise as a business, especially over the long term. Here's why investors should use the dip in its stock as a buying opportunity.