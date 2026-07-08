Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.07.2026 22:05:00
Tesla Stock Sank 7% Despite Record Deliveries
A strange thing is happening with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) right now. The company posted the best delivery quarter in its history, and the stock fell 7% in a day, its worst session in close to a year. Days later, a single city launch of a driverless taxi service sent the shares up by a similar amount.Read those two moves together, and you get the real story: The market has stopped paying Tesla for its cars. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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