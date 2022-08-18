|
Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split
Wall Street and the investing community have been dealt a difficult hand in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq Composite both entered bear market territory, the U.S. inflation rate skyrocketed to a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, and the U.S. economy delivered back-to-back quarters of gross domestic product declines, signaling a "technical recession."Yet amid this chaos, investors have gravitated to what's arguably the one silver lining this year: stock splits. A stock split allows a publicly traded company the ability to alter its share price and outstanding share count without impacting its market cap or operations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
