24.08.2022 11:06:00
Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split
This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. The widely followed S&P 500 and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite both plunged into bear market territory; the U.S. economy has delivered back-to-back quarters of gross domestic product declines; and the U.S. inflation rate hit its highest level in more than 40 years. The cherry on top is the Federal Reserve is aggressively hiking rates into a steeply correcting market for the first time ever.Despite this turmoil, investors have a natural tendency to seek out Wall Street's silver lining. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
