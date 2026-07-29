Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.07.2026 20:05:00
Tesla Stock Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2022, Falling 18% as Investors Balked at Elon Musk's Robotaxi and AI Spending Plans
Think you're having a rough summer? At least you haven't lost $300 billion like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.Musk made history this year when his other mammoth company, Space Exploration Technologies, went public, pushing Musk's personal wealth to more than $1 trillion. He became the first -- and only -- trillionaire in recorded history.But it didn't last. SpaceX stock has fallen below its initial public offering price, and Tesla is hemorrhaging value following the company's second-quarter earnings report. Even though Tesla reported strong revenue -- and posted more than $100 billion in trailing-12-month sales for the first time -- the stock fell by 18% in a single week after July 22 earnings, its worst one-week performance since 2022. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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