Tesla Stock Tumbles Again. Will the Stock Keep Falling?

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were falling again today, this time on a bearish analyst rating.HSBC initiated coverage on the stock with a rating of "reduce" and a $146 price target. The analyst offered a novel argument against Tesla stock, saying that the company is increasingly pitching itself as a business built around artificial intelligence (AI), and autonomous vehicles and robots, rather than electric vehicles (EVs). That is inherently much riskier than being a carmaker, and for that reason, the stock should have a higher cost of capital due to the regulatory and technological challenges it faces in the transition, making the stock worth less.