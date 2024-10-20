|
20.10.2024 10:45:00
Tesla Stock vs. Alphabet Stock: Wall Street Says Buy One and Sell the Other
Despite soaring interest in artificial intelligence (AI), "Magnificent Seven" stocks Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin during the past year. Specifically, Tesla shares fell 9%, and Alphabet shares advanced 18%, while the S&P 500 soared 36%.Looking ahead, Wall Street expects Tesla to slide lower over the next year, but analysts think Alphabet will produce sizable gains. Here are the specifics from The Wall Street Journal:Investors should never rely on price targets, but they are a good place to begin researching a company. Here are the important details on Tesla and Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
