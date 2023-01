Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors appear to be back in bull market mode, as markets mounted an impressive recovery from steep losses Wednesday and then built up even more positive momentum. Stock index futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up nearly 1% early Thursday, as market participants continued to be pleased with the way the economy appears to be holding up even as many have feared a potential recession.One key driver of the Nasdaq 's gains was Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which rose sharply after the company released its fourth-quarter financial results. However, the rise in Tesla stock was small compared to what shareholders in Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) experienced Thursday morning. Read on to learn more about Qualtrics and also to see how Tesla's final results for 2022 impressed its shareholders.Shares of Tesla were up 9% in premarket trading on Thursday morning. The electric vehicle pioneer delivered an impressive fourth-quarter report that appeared to be successful in dispelling worries about flagging demand.Continue reading