Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.09.2026 06:41:01
Tesla Stopped Reporting Solar Numbers 10 Quarters Ago. Now the Solar Roof Is Gone, Too.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has ended the Solar Roof, according to reporting from Electrek. The company stopped taking orders for the glass solar tiles as of Aug. 20, told its network of certified installers it will no longer supply the product, and redirected the Solar Roof page on its website to conventional solar panels.The product Tesla unveiled in October 2016 was pitched as the reinvention of the roof -- shingles that generate power while looking better than ordinary tiles. CEO Elon Musk put a number on the ambition. "I'm confident that, let's say, within the next, I don't know, year or -- maybe even by end of year, we should be installing at a rate of 1,000 a week," Musk said on Tesla's first-quarter 2020 earnings call.For a company that rarely retreats in public, the shutdown is unusual. So what does it say about the energy business that investors in the growth stock actually own?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Tesla
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|308,65
|0,46%