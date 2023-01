Tesla To Invest More Than $3.6 Bln To Expand Its Gigafactory In Nevada

(RTTNews) - Tesla will invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its gigafactory in Nevada. It will build two new production facilities in the state -a 100 gigawatt-hour battery cell factory and its first high-volume Semi truck factory, the luxury electric vehicle maker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tesla plans to hire 3,000 more people across two new facilities.

Tesla wants to use the Nevada investment to build a 100 GWh 4680 battery cell factory, where the company expects to have the capacity to produce battery cells for 2 million light duty vehicles annually. The company also plans to construct a high-volume factory where it will manufacture its fully electric truck, the Tesla Semi.

Tesla began construction of its first battery factory in Nevada in 2014.