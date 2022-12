Tesla to Report Q4 Deliveries: What to Expect

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report deliveries for its fourth quarter early next week. The company usually reports quarterly deliveries a few days after the calendar quarter ends, so Tesla will provide an update on fourth-quarter deliveries on Monday.With Tesla shareholders getting battered and bruised this year, the report next week will likely have a lot of eyes on it. Will figures from the report raise even more concerns? Or could they help alleviate some of the pain shareholders have endured?Tesla stock is down more than 68% year to date, as of this writing, leaving many investors wondering how much lower the growth stock could go.Continue reading