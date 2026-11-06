Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.11.2026 23:37:30
Tesla To Scale Back Cybertruck Production By Mid-2027 To Expand Cybercab Manufacturing
(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) plans to wind down Cybertruck production at its Gigafactory Texas facility around mid-2027 to make room for increased manufacturing of its autonomous Cybercab, CEO Elon Musk announced.
The move signals a shift in the electric vehicle maker's manufacturing priorities as it expands its focus on driverless transportation.
Musk said in a post on X that the company would reduce Cybertruck production to accommodate higher Cybercab output. The purpose-built autonomous vehicle is designed without traditional driving controls, including a steering wheel and pedals, and is central to Tesla's plans for a large-scale driverless ride-hailing network.
The production shift reflects Tesla's broader ambition to expand beyond conventional electric vehicle manufacturing and strengthen its position in the emerging autonomous transportation market.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|321,70
|4,81%
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