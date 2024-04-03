|
03.04.2024 16:07:30
Tesla to scout sites in India for US$2 billion-US$3 billion EV factory
TESLA will send a team from the United States to India by late-April to study sites for a proposed US$2 billion to US$3 billion electric car plant, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday (Apr 3), citing people familiar with the matter.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
