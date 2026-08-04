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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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04.08.2026 12:45:00

Tesla Trades at 140 Times Forward Earnings. Here's What Has to Go Right to Justify This Valuation

There's no denying Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the market's most exciting growth companies right now. But, currently priced at 140 times next year's expected earnings of $2.23 per share, there's also no denying Tesla stock is outrageously expensive. For perspective on that figure, the S&P 500's forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio right now is only 21.Sure, plenty of stocks have been rightfully valued at sky-high levels like this in the past. Think Amazon, or Cisco back in the 1990s. These outfits were positioned to capitalize on the internet's then-budding explosion. Investors were willing to pay a steep price because future growth was likely to be strong enough to justify the premium.This doesn't hold true every time, though. Sometimes, the assumptions of future growth driving wildly high P/E ratios end up being just plain wrong. Businesses such as Groupon, GoPro, and meal-kit company Blue Apron come to mind. Only in retrospect did the flaws in these companies' business models become evident.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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