Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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04.08.2026 12:45:00
Tesla Trades at 140 Times Forward Earnings. Here's What Has to Go Right to Justify This Valuation
There's no denying Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the market's most exciting growth companies right now. But, currently priced at 140 times next year's expected earnings of $2.23 per share, there's also no denying Tesla stock is outrageously expensive. For perspective on that figure, the S&P 500's forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio right now is only 21.Sure, plenty of stocks have been rightfully valued at sky-high levels like this in the past. Think Amazon, or Cisco back in the 1990s. These outfits were positioned to capitalize on the internet's then-budding explosion. Investors were willing to pay a steep price because future growth was likely to be strong enough to justify the premium.This doesn't hold true every time, though. Sometimes, the assumptions of future growth driving wildly high P/E ratios end up being just plain wrong. Businesses such as Groupon, GoPro, and meal-kit company Blue Apron come to mind. Only in retrospect did the flaws in these companies' business models become evident.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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31.07.26
|Experte: Warum Anleger Tesla und SpaceX als Value-Investment sehen sollten (finanzen.at)
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31.07.26
|Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Elon Musk plant keine Trennung von China-Geschäft - Neue Mitarbeiter in Grünheide (dpa-AFX)
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31.07.26
|Tesla stellt erste 1.000 Mitarbeiter in Grünheide neu ein (dpa-AFX)
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30.07.26
|Sechs Verlusttage bei Tesla: Kommt jetzt die Wende - dank dieser Aktie? (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Cathie Wood greift wieder zu - Millionen fließen in SpaceX, Tesla und NVIDIA (finanzen.at)
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29.07.26
|Elon Musk settles long-running legal battle with X advertising group (Financial Times)
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28.07.26
|Abhör-Vorwurf: Tesla mit Rückschlag bei Beschwerde (dpa-AFX)
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28.07.26
|Tesla, Alphabet, SK Hynix, SAP, Mercedes-Benz - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
Analysen zu Tesla
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|281,70
|0,68%