Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.12.2025 20:59:52
Tesla vs. Alphabet: Which Is the Better AI Stock for 2026?
Over the past six months, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have both delivered eye-catching gains as investors seemingly crowd into anything tied to AI (artificial intelligence). Tesla shares are up more than 45% in that span, while Alphabet has climbed nearly 70% and is closing in on a $4 trillion market capitalization.The stories behind those moves look very different. Tesla is still primarily an electric vehicle company trying to reinvent its future around autonomous driving and humanoid robots. Alphabet, meanwhile, generates cash from search advertising, YouTube, and a fast-growing cloud computing business -- and it is threading AI into all of these offerings.Both companies could end up major winners from AI in 2026 and beyond. Yet when valuation and these companies' underlying business fundamentals are weighed together, Alphabet arguably looks like the better option for investors looking for more investment exposure to AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
