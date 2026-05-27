Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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27.05.2026 14:07:00
Tesla vs. Alphabet: Who Wins the Autonomous AI Race?
Both Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) have invested billions of dollars over many years to bring their autonomous driving ambitions to fruition. Those investments are starting to pay off. Right now, Tesla's robotaxi service is live in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas, and it's considering five additional cities for expansion. Alphabet's Waymo subsidiary, meanwhile, is already operational in 10 cities across six states. From the perspective of pure reach, Waymo has the early lead. That's exciting, considering some experts believe the robotaxi opportunity may eventually be worth $5 trillion to $10 trillion worldwide. But Tesla has one key advantage that may give it a long-term edge over Alphabet and Waymo. Robotaxis are no longer a far-off dream, but how quickly could the market mature? "The global rollout of robo-taxis is now expected to become reality at a large scale in 2030," concludes a recent research report from consultancy McKinsey & Co. "Overall, experts expect that robo-taxis will be the first commercial application for L4 [Level 4] in mobility -- not privately owned cars." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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