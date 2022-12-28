|
28.12.2022 16:15:00
Tesla vs. Apple: One Is Cheaper and Grows Faster Than the Other
In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and explain why I'm choosing the former going into 2023, especially now that the stock has become cheaper than Apple's. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Dec. 27, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 28, 2022.Continue reading
