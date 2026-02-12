NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
12.02.2026 15:46:00
Tesla vs. Nvidia: Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy Now?
The artificial intelligence boom is here. And it's undeniable. Alphabet's Waymo is providing 400,000 autonomous rides per week and tech giants are collectively committing to spending hundreds of billions of dollars on capital expenditures in 2026, driven primarily by AI computing infrastructure.As investors assess the implications of the technological revolution we find ourselves in, it's a good time to consider what companies are sitting at the center of this new era. I'd argue that AI chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and electric carmaker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are two of the most pivotal players in today's AI race. Nvidia is powering this expansionary moment with its chips, and Tesla is extending AI into the physical world with autonomous vehicles and robotics.But which of these two AI growth stocks is the better buy? To find out, let's look closely at both.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!