01.06.2022 15:11:00

Tesla vs. Stellantis: Which Is a Better Investment Now?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been one of the all-time great investments over the past decade, with a return of over 12,000%. But looking ahead, could a newly combined auto giant with more humble beginnings outperform it over the next decade? Let's compare the 800-pound gorilla in the electric vehicle (EV) space with Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), the parent company of brands ranging from Jeep and Dodge to Fiat and Maserati, which is embarking on an electric transformation of its own. Image Source: StellantisWhile it's hard for any corporation to match Tesla in terms of a passionate fanbase, brands like Jeep and Ram have quite a following of their own. Throw in Maserati, and Stellantis has a bit more swagger than meets the eye. Some of the brands in Stellantis' portfolio, such as Opel and Peugeot, may have a somewhat staid image, but these lower-cost models give it exposure to more cost-conscious consumers and make it a viable option for consumers in emerging markets. Stellantis will also become a bigger part of the EV space that Tesla calls home in the very near future; the company is rolling out an electric Jeep in early 2023 and an electric Ram in 2024. Continue reading
