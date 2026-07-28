BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
28.07.2026 11:50:00
Tesla vs. Uber: The Simple Reason Billionaire Bill Ackman Prefers One Over the Other
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is taking a different approach to its robotaxi business than almost every other company. Not only does it eschew expensive hardware like LiDAR (light detecting and ranging) to enable self-driving in its vehicles, but it's also a fully vertically integrated business. It handles everything from manufacturing down to the consumer experience.Consumers use a Tesla app to call a Tesla car. That poses a significant threat to Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), the current leading ride-sharing app.Shares of Uber have fallen about 30% since the end of the third quarter last year, making a big dent in one of Bill Ackman's largest investments. But Ackman believes the market is still underappreciating Uber and overblowing Tesla's potential with robotaxis. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!