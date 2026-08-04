Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
04.08.2026 16:42:27
Tesla vs SpaceX: What's the Better Growth Stock to Buy Right Now?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX), often referred to as SpaceX, are two companies that are highly popular with retail investors. A big reason why is that they share the same CEO: Elon Musk. Musk's grand visions for future growth at his companies have proven attractive to many growth-focused investors. Whether it's investing in robotaxis, robotics, or space travel to Mars, these two companies offer no shortage of enticing growth prospects. If they capitalize on their respective opportunities, their current valuations may prove not only justifiable but even cheap. Both stocks have valuations well in excess of $1 trillion right now. Which one looks to be the better investment right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!