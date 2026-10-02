Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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02.10.2026 20:05:00
Tesla Wants to Build 10 Million Robots a Year. Here Are the Supply Chain That Needs to Exist First and the Stocks Set to Benefit.
Elon Musk is anything if not ambitious. The leader of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) believes the company can produce 10 million humanoid robots, called Optimus, at its Texas factories. Today, the product is just a prototype, but Tesla wants to sell it to customers for around $25,000 apiece because of the immense value an advanced humanoid could have in everyday life, not to mention commercial and industrial use cases worldwide.
While Tesla would clearly benefit if it could generate tens of billions in annual revenue from Optimus sales, there may also be hidden champions in the humanoid supply chain that would benefit. Here are some stocks that could be massive winners from the growth of Optimus production in the years ahead.
A humanoid robot like Optimus could be used for many tasks, including household chores, construction, farming, and other work that could replace manual labor. The technology is still being perfected. If it can be made feasible, Optimus could have immense value worldwide, especially in commercial and industrial use cases.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|328,90
|4,20%
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