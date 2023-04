Tesla Wants to Start an EV Price War

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.First, Elon Musk offered the coveted blue checkmark to the masses, now he's basically handing out Tesla Model Ys.The leading electric vehicle company is slashing the price of its baseline SUV to below the average price of a new vehicle. It's the latest shakeup in the EV race and a signal that Musk is going for downmarket share.Continue reading