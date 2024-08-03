+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
04.08.2024 00:12:00

Tesla Zigs While the Competition Zags: Is the EV Juggernaut a Buy Now?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has made history in the automotive industry by going against the grain. Back when Tesla launched its first electric vehicle (EV), the company's vision seemed closer to sci-fi than reality, especially as industry juggernauts continued to focus on highly profitable gas guzzling machines.Fast forward to today, and Tesla again looks like it's zigging while others are zagging, but can it make the future of autonomous vehicles, robotics, energy storage, among other things, real enough to reward investors?If you tuned into numerous second-quarter conference calls, you might have found that Tesla talked far less about EVs than many of its competitors. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas made it even more clear that he believes Tesla is far more than an auto story as he calculated Tesla's core auto operations to be worth $59 a share, compared to his full Tesla price target of $310. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen

29.07.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.07.24 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
24.07.24 Tesla Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.07.24 Tesla Sell UBS AG
24.07.24 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 189,18 -5,53% Tesla

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen