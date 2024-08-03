|
04.08.2024 00:12:00
Tesla Zigs While the Competition Zags: Is the EV Juggernaut a Buy Now?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has made history in the automotive industry by going against the grain. Back when Tesla launched its first electric vehicle (EV), the company's vision seemed closer to sci-fi than reality, especially as industry juggernauts continued to focus on highly profitable gas guzzling machines.Fast forward to today, and Tesla again looks like it's zigging while others are zagging, but can it make the future of autonomous vehicles, robotics, energy storage, among other things, real enough to reward investors?If you tuned into numerous second-quarter conference calls, you might have found that Tesla talked far less about EVs than many of its competitors. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas made it even more clear that he believes Tesla is far more than an auto story as he calculated Tesla's core auto operations to be worth $59 a share, compared to his full Tesla price target of $310. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.24
|Tesla-Aktie mit enttäuschender Performance 2024 - Tesla in Identitätskrise? (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.24
|Tesla attempt to save Elon Musk’s $56bn pay package gets sceptical reception (Financial Times)
|
01.08.24
|Former CNN anchor Don Lemon sues Elon Musk and X over cancelled show (Financial Times)
|
30.07.24
|Tesla-Chef Elon Musk mit Unterstützung für Präsidentschaftskandidat Trump - Ignoranz oder Kalkül? (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Tesla-Aktie gibt ab: Über eine Million Tesla-Fahrzeuge zurückgerufen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Tesla will bei Millionen Autos per Software Motorhaubenfehler ausräumen (dpa-AFX)
|
30.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Tesla-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|29.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.24
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.07.24
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.24
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.07.24
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.07.24
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|189,18
|-5,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.