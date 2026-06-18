Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 07:00:00
Tesla's $25 Billion Capex Plan Is No Longer About Cars. Here's Why Tesla Could Be the Most Undervalued AI and Robotics Stock of 2026.
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) management raised its full-year capital spending estimate to $25 billion from $20 billion on its last earnings call, as the company continues to lay the foundation for multiyear earnings growth. It's an exciting year of execution for the company, and what happens this year could set it up for a stellar 2027 and beyond, with artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics at its heart. Here's why.Management outlined the six key factory investments in late January, and they include:On top of this, Tesla is part of the Terafab joint venture with SpaceX to build a massive semiconductor facility that will produce chips for both companies, a move that some think could foreshadow a Tesla/SpaceX merger.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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