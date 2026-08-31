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31.08.2026 04:15:00
Tesla's 2026 Capital Budget Skyrocketed to $25 Billion, With a Lot Going to Scaling Up Optimus
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), is known for being a visionary. But it is important to remember that not every big idea turns into a big, profitable business. For example, the company recently stopped selling solar roofs, which sounded like a great idea, but it just didn't work out. And yet, Tesla pretty much created the electric vehicle (EV) market that exists today. So sometimes Musk's vision creates hugely profitable businesses. This dichotomy is why investors need to pay close attention to the spending going into Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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